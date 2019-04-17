|
|
Flowers, Billy
1954 - 2019
Billy H. Flowers, age 65. Sunrise February 4, 1954 and Sunset April 15, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, April 19, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The FLOWERS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019