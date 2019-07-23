|
|
Langdon, Billy Joe
1949 - 2019
Billy Joe Langdon, was born on June 18, 1949 and went to Heaven on Monday, July 22, 2019 after a difficult journey of Alzheimer's. He passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife and children. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Harry Robert Langdon and Jewel Louise (Smith) Langdon and his granddaughter Eliana Rose Frederick. He is survived by his wife, Athelene "Pearl" (Cunningham) Langdon of 42 years; children, April Marie (Philip) Preston, Adam Lee (Cara) Langdon and Amy Ann (Caleb) Frederick; grandchildren, Malachi Philip Preston, Jane Marie Preston, Eila Grace Frederick, Henrietta Mae Langdon, Elise Kate Frederick, Arthur Beck Langdon, Enoch Joel Preston and Titus Joel Preston; Brothers, Harry Robert Jr. (Dona) Langdon, David Brian (Donna) Langdon; sister, Cynthia Louise (Skip) Hayes; several nieces, nephews plus great and great great nieces and nephews. Bill accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. He was a long time member of Logos Bible Church. He loved and was devoted to his family. He also loved his church family. Bill enjoyed playing baseball and softball with his friends. He loved cheering his kids on no matter what the activity. He is now free of pain and is at peace in Heaven where is he now whole and healed. His family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4PM at Logos Bible Church, 623 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where his funeral service will follow at 4PM with Pastor John Chase and Pastor Mike Roddy officiating. Inurnment Pataskala Cemetery. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or, Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43055. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019