McCoy, Billy
1926 - 2019
Billy J. McCoy, age 93, Thursday, October 24, 2019. Retired from The Ohio State University. Preceded in death by his wives Mary Jane and Alice, brothers Jim and Pat, sister Wanda. Billy is survived by step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, great nieces and great nephews. Graveside service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10am at Green Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery gate and will process to the grave location. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To sign and view the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019