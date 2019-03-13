Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Miller, Billy
Billy J Miller, age 36, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed four wheeling, dirt bikes and being outside in nature. Billy also enjoyed fixing things and a problem solver. Survived by loving wife of 19 years, Mendi; parents, Billy and Connie Miller; children, Kayla Miller, Kyle Miller and Kasey Miller; sister, Jennifer Miller (Todd Bennett); nieces, Harley and Beatrice; brother, Rob McGraw. Family will receive friends Saturday 10-11 am at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where memorial service will follow at 11 am. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
