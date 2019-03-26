Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway Grove City , OH 43123 (614) 875-6333 Resources More Obituaries for Billy Sanders Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy Ray Sanders

1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Sanders, Billy Ray

1962 - 2019

Billy Ray Sanders, 57, went to Heaven to be with his son, Justin on March 25, 2019. He was born on January 5, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son Justin Sanders and his sister Pam Perry. Surviving family includes devoted wife, Jodie (Van Houten) Sanders; children, Donovan, Alyssa and Chaz Sanders; parents, Charlie (Bill) and Jan Sanders; brothers, Chuck (Sandra) Sanders, Larry Sanders, Robert Sanders, Charlie (Connie) Sanders; sisters, Kay Sanders, Jana (Ron), Meade, Charlena (Grant) Mettler; sisters-in-law, Jewell (Drew) Tilley and Rhonda Snyder; special nephews, Zachary and Christopher Snyder; Lifetime friend, Charlie Stevens; special friend, Fr. Kevin Lutz; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and all of his many close friends. Billy grew up in a home with eight siblings. Billy was a very busy young boy. He would bring home any kind of an animal that needed a home such as rabbits and mice. According to his parents he was a perfect son. Billy and his siblings enjoyed going to their grandparents' farm in the summer to tend to chickens and work in the field. Billy attended Westland High School and graduated in 1981 and could play a mean game of basketball. Billy had a passion for selling cars. He had the charisma that made him very good at his job. Billy was a salesman at Trader Buds Westside Dodge when he met his wife Jodie. According to his words he knew she would be his wife. Billy also owned Sanders Auto Sales and MyCarco Sales. Billy was so excited when he became Justin's Dad. Billy worked hard and played harder. Billy enjoyed fishing, chasing the horses at Scioto Downs and the county fairs. Little Brown Jug day was a holiday for Billy and his friends. Billy was generous he shared his toys such as cars, boats and motor homes. He enjoyed going boating and fishing at Deer Creek. He enjoyed cooking on the grill, and having pool parties. Billy never knew how much love he had to give until he became Donovan (his Big Dog), Alyssa (his Pretty Girl) and Chaz's (his Little Dog) Dad. Billy loved taking road trip vacations with the kids. Donovan would be our DJ and took our song requests. Billy's favorite was Delta Dawn. Billy enjoyed taking the kids to watch our horses' race then back to paddock to feed carrots to the horses. Billy enjoyed going to the Zoo and Amusement Parks with the kids. Billy enjoyed going to the kid's sporting activities. It was important to Billy that his kids received a Catholic Education. Billy always bragged to anyone that would listen how great his kids were. Our kids are perfect in his eyes. I'm sure this is bittersweet for Billy, torn between his son in heaven and his children here. Billy is at peace now. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Grove City, Ohio. Billy's family will receive friends Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5-8PM with a prayer services with memory sharing with Pastor Steve Combs with Leave a Mark at 7:30PM at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Dan Millisor and Fr. Kevin Lutz celebrating on Friday, March 29, 2019, 10AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Burial following at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy Sanders' memory to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help School or Bishop Ready High School. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries