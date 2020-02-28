|
|
Buckley, Billye
1928 - 2020
On a cold and dreary February 26, 2020, the earth became a far less desirable place to be. But Heaven exploded with the joy and excitement of welcoming one of their most cherished, special angels, finally home where she belongs. Holding the hand of her beloved daughter, cherished friend, loving caretaker, Cookie Woodside; Billye Louise Ross Buckley, gracefully (as in all she did) took her last breath. Within the hour her home was bursting at the seams with the arrival of her daughter, her grandchildren, her relatives, and many, many of the infinite people who loved and adored her. Billye R. Buckley, age 91, of Columbus was born August 18, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio, daughter of Eliphus German and Ruby (Webb) Ross. She retired as a teacher with the Columbus Public Schools following many years of service. Billye also worked as a catalog ad artist for Shelby Shoe Co., a model for Martings department store, employee for the Athens library, a thesis typist for Ohio University professors, employee at Nationwide Insurance and an accomplished seamstress. As well as Kroger, Coaxial Communications, Time Warner, Insight Cable (from which she retired), AMVETS, and the Kidney Foundation until the age of 86. Billye was incapable of being idle, or petty or dishonest. She instilled these characteristics into her beloved family. A devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Christina Buckley; grandchildren, Joe Buckley and Julia Buckley; and great granddaughter, Cadence Burgess. Also survived by her cousin/sister, Dorothy Yaeger (Worth) Harman and their children and families, Tim (Cheryl) Harman, Holly Harman Fackler, Steve (Amy Pope) Harman, Andy Harman and David (Kerry) Harman; sisters-in-law, June Buckley and Margaret Slone; nephews, Ron Buckley and Jeff (Donna) Buckley and their children great nieces and great nephews and special friends, Midge McKinley, Peggy McDonald and Donna Ricker. Besides her parents, Billye was preceded in death by her ex-husband Raymond Buckley; son, John Howard Buckley; cousin/sister, Betty Yaeger, uncle, Robert Yaeger and brother-in-law, Ronald Buckley. She received a Bachelor's degree from Ohio University. Billye never met a stranger and was always doing things for others. Friends may call 5-8 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 and 12Noon-1pm Tuesday at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where funeral service will be held 1pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Graveside service and burial Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055 or to Helping Hands Medical Equipment Ministry, c/o Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Road, Pickerington, OH 43147, in her memory. For a complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Billye's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020