Hill, Biscoe "Joe"
1927 - 2020
Biscoe "Joe" Hill, Jr, 92, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born May 22, 1927 in Wellston, OH, he was the youngest of four children born to Biscoe Hill, Sr and Missouri "Sue" King. Joe graduated from Wellston High and served in the US Navy during WWII. After his service, he came to Columbus to attend the Columbus Business College where he met the love of his life, Freda Summers. Married 67 years, she was his lifelong love, best friend, and travel companion. Joe spent his entire career as a sales engineer with General Electric and retired at age 60. He and Freda traveled to England, Scotland, Malta, and China, as well as to most of the United States. When not traveling, Joe spent his time on his second love, playing golf. He played every day that the weather would permit and he a Freda spent their winters in Texas where he could continue to play. Freda said that with Joe, golf was not a sport, it was an obsession. During the last few years, his singular purpose in life was caring for Freda under her death last November. In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, Florence Genicks, Frank Hill, and Darrell Hill, as well as his nephew, Herbert Hill. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Sandra Hoover, Frank Hill Jr., Gary Hill, Kris Connell, Vicki Andermatt, Diana Nichols, Marshall and Debbie Zinn, Edith "Dedie" Smith, Allan and Bruce Lepley. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a time and place to be determined. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2020