Polley, Bishop William M.
Bishop William M. Polley, age 70, transitioned from earth to glory February 15, 2019. Body will lie in state on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10am–3pm at Zion Christian Assembly, 6930 Motts Place Road, Columbus, OH 43110. Home Going service Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219. Visitation 3pm. Family will receive friends beginning at 4pm until the time of service at 6pm. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10am. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019