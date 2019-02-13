|
Bierley, Blaine
1937 - 2019
Blaine S. Bierley, age 81, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Upper Arlington and more recently of Hilliard. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn of 55 years among other family members. He was a longtime member of Riverside United Methodist Church where a memorial service is being planned. A full obituary will appear later in the Dispatch and at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019