Givens, Blanche
1924 - 2019
Blanche Marie Givens, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 94 years old. She was born October 24, 1924, in Warren, Ohio. She grew up in Columbus, Ohio with her brothers and sisters. She attended Central High School. She left Columbus in June of 1943 for Sarasota, Florida to marry her fiancee, Richard Paul Givens, and they were married for 76 years. They were blessed with three children. She was preceded in death by parents Beatrice Mayes and John Gilliam, son Richard Paul Givens II, youngest daughter Debra Lynn Givens, daughter-in-law Dinitia Jo Givens, and siblings John Gilliam, Edward Powell Gilliam, Beverly Lipkin (nee Gilliam) and Cherry Cleveland (nee Dawsey). Blanch Givens was a devoted and faithful wife, a loving mother, and a supreme women of integrity. She was a life-long member of Union Grove Baptist Church, including very active membership in the Guiding Lights Missionary Society. Blanche lived most of her life in Columbus, taking excellent care of her family, and was a role model for all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Richard P. Givens; her eldest daughter, Brenda Carol Givens-Penn; her sisters, Juanita Strickland (nee Gilliam), Elsie Rogers (nee Gilliam); brother, Louis Gilliam; grandchildren, Walter Penn, Damon Givens, Anika Penn, DeAnna Givens, and Dairen Givens; great-grandchildren, Kiersten, Dayln, Porter, Major, Kendall and August; and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. She will be sorely missed. Celebration of Life 11am Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church, 266 N. Champion Ave., where the family will receive friends from 10am until the start of service. Interment Kingwood Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019