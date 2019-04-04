|
Harris, Blanche
1954 - 2019
Blanche Harris, age 64. Sunrise April 13, 1954 and Sunset April 2, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HARRIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019