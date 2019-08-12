|
|
Morin, Blanche M.
1928 - 2019
Blanche M. (Bybee) Morin, 90, passed peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2019 at the Inn at Bear Trails in Lewis Center, Ohio. She was born September 15, 1928 to the late William and Blanche Bybee; also preceded in death by her husband Charles Sr., stepson Charles Jr. (Elizabeth) Morin, grandson Kevin Morin and siblings Irvin, Charles, William, Dortha Walker and Edna Uncher. Survived by sister, Thelma Hulet; step-children, Kandi (Steve) Smith, Mark (Barbara) Morin; grandchildren, Amy Martin, Jason Morin, Karen Coleman, Kelly Beyer, Nicole Casner, Trey Whetnall, Nigel Morin, Regina Prince, David and Jenny Smith; great-grandchildren, Emily and Natalie Martin, Danielle and Gabriel Morin, Tristen Beyer, Zoe and Zander Stepsis, Sage and Bristol Whetnall, Samantha, Jonah and Josh Blackburn, Caden and Jade Prince; numerous nieces and nephews. Blanche was a 17 year breast cancer survivor. She was an avid OSU fan with a lifetime of giving. She and Charles were recognized into the Rightmire Society of the President's Club at The Ohio State University as well as the Neil Legacy, and at her passing it was her and her late husband Charles' wish to create the Charles R. and Blanche M. Morin Education and Research Endowment at Stone Laboratory and the Ohio Sea Grant. Blanche spent many years camping, fishing, sewing, gardening and countless hours doing cross stich, which she loved to share with her family. She and Charles loved to travel and spend winters in Florida and she loved all things "snowman". There will be a memorial service at 10 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Her cremated remains will be interred at Mifflin Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, it was her wish for memorial contributions to be made in her name to The Ohio State University School of Natural Resources, Friends of Stone Lab, or any other . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019