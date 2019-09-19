|
Pennington, Blanche
Blanche J. Pennington, age 92, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clifton Pennington. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Friday, September 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 10am on Saturday, September 21. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019