Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanche Pennington Obituary
Pennington, Blanche
Blanche J. Pennington, age 92, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clifton Pennington. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Friday, September 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 10am on Saturday, September 21. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019
