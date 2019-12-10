Home

Blanche Young


1927 - 2019
Blanche Young Obituary
Young, Blanche
1927 - 2019
Blanche Young, age 92, of Columbus, passed away on December 10, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Charles Young, brothers Harold Flox and Irvin Flox, parents Morris and Bessie Flox. Survived by daughters, Bethanne (Jeffrey) Tilson and Teme Young; sons, Doran (Carrie) Young and Jonathan (Pamela) Young; grandchildren, Julie (Matthew) Stanley, Jamie (Jonathan) Ross, Katie Tilson, Max, Josh and Jake Young, Aaron, Madeline and Jonah Young; great grandsons, Jack, Charlie and Saul Stanley, Miles and Oliver Ross; sisters-in-law, Barbara Flox and Marilyn Young; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service 1:30 pm on Wednesday, December 11 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment to follow at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Young residence Wednesday through Tuesday. Contributions may be made in her memory to Beth Jacob Congregation www.bethjacobcolumbus.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
