Goad, Bob
1936 - 2019
Norman Robert "Bob" Goad, age 83, of Etna, Ohio, passed away on June 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on St. Patrick's Day 1936 in Strange Creek, West Virginia to Dr. Norman Goad and Alice (Houghton) Goad. He attended West Virginia Tech, was retired from Western Electric after more than 36 years, and was a long-time member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Bob was passionate about his family who learned from his kind, humble, and thoughtful nature. For more than 13 years, he enjoyed coaching and mentoring baseball in the Southwest Licking Little League organization, including a 2 time treasurer of the league. Bob was an avid gardener who shared his tomatoes, and also enjoyed making personalized walking sticks for family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beneta Goad; children, Tammy (Allen) Ward, Kim (Dan) Weiser, Rob (Anne) Goad, Kevin Goad, and Keith (Stephanie) Goad; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Papster"; sister, Jean Vaughn; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on FRIDAY, June 7, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where his funeral service will follow on Saturday, 11 AM, with Pastor Tim Burden officiating. Friends may call 30 minutes prior to funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019