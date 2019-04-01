|
Leonard, Bob J.
1934 - 2019
Bob J. Leonard, age 85, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Harry E. and Laura Leonard, sisters Bernice Leonard and Alberta Sefchick, brothers Gene Leonard and Billy Leonard. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Leonard; siblings, Harry (Teresa) Leonard and Beulah Leonard; children, Tim (Sandy) Leonard and Bobbie (Greg) Hively; granddaughter, Isabel; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will take place Thursday at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior at First Baptist Church, 3301 Orders Rd., Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019