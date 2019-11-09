|
|
Brown, Bobbie
1934 - 2019
Bobbie R. Brown beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather friend to many and man of faith passed away on Thursday, November 7 at the age of 84 at Mt. Carmel Hospital Grove City, Ohio. He was born December 12, 1934, in Cyclone, WV, to the late Shelby and Alma Brown. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha E. Brown of Columbus OH; three children, Robert (Kim) Brown, Michael (Mary) Brown, and Regina Hall; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Shirley Brown; sisters, Charlotte Curry, Kathy Griffin and Theresa Browning. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corp. He was a 32nd Degree Mason. He retired as a Foundry Foreman from Amcast Steel after 43 years and drove as a S.W. City Schools Bus Driver for 10 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and recreational sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing. His life and legacy are celebrated by his family, friends and all who knew him. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Monday 6-8pm, where service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday. Eulogy given by Associate Pastor Bobby Smith of Potters House Church of God. Interment Field of Honors Cemetery, Canal Winchester.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019