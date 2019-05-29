The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Bobby J. Reynolds Obituary
Reynolds, Bobby J.
1931 - 2019
Bobby "Bob" J. Reynolds, 87, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1931 in Wayne, WV to the late Jacob and Metta (Whited) Reynolds. Bob retired from the USAF after 20 years of dedicated service, and also the City of Columbus and Private Industry Council. Bob was a longtime member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. Bob is survived by his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Otalee June Reynolds; children, Michael (Gayle) Reynolds, Catherine Burgoon, and Steve Reynolds; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 10:30-11:30 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 11:30 am with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 2215 Citygate Dr., Suite A, Columbus, OH 43219.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019
