Bobby Newell

Newell, Bobby
Bobby Gerald "Jerry" Newell, age 66, of Sunbury, OH, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence. To read the full obituary with service times please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.