Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Bobby Turner


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Turner Obituary
Turner, Bobby
1950 - 2019
Bobby Lee Turner, age 68. Sunrise June 7, 1950 and Sunset May 1, 2019. Visitation 5 PM and Funeral Service 6 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Glory Evangelistic Ministries, 269 N. Gould Rd. Interment Saturday at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers view video tribute and to offer condolences to the TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
