VanStavern, Bobby
1929 - 2020
Dr. B.D. "Bobby" VanStavern, an esteemed Meat Scientist and Beloved Husband, father, Grandfather and Friend, died February 21, 2020 at age 90 in Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH. A Memorial Celebrating his life will be held at Indianola Presbyterian Church (1970 Waldeck Ave. Columbus, Ohio) at 11 A.M. April 4, with a visiting hour at 10 A.M., officiated by the Reverend Edwin Brinklow, M.Div. A private interment will be held at the Worthington Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Born on October 27, 1929, in Dorr, West Virginia, to Eva Virginia and Clyde Wellington VanStavern, Bob attended a one-room schoolhouse, then Union High School, graduated from West Virginia State University (1952); was in the Airforce; and married his beloved Anna Sue Brown in 1953. He earned his M.A. (1956) and Ph.D. (1960) in Animal Science at Ohio State University. He worked at OSU for 28 years as a Professor and Cooperative Extension Agent and attended Indianola Presbyterian Church. As a consultant to Mick Colvin, he created the scientific standards behind Certified Angus Beef. After retiring in 1988, he and Sue wintered in Florida to golf and see friends (and enjoyed trips for Belgium, Alaska, and Hawaii). Bob's loss leaves us heart-broken, grateful that we knew him, and glad that he is at peace. Survived by his wife, Sue VanStavern, daughter Jan (and Joe Rozewski), son Tom (and Catherine Rutter), grandchildren Zoe Rozewski and Luke VanStavern, and brothers Jack, Merle, and Earl VanStavern (Judy), many beloved nieces and nephews, and many wonderful relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, dear older sister Gloria Lou Vance, and several other loved ones. A special thanks to Riverside Hospital and Friendship Village of Dublin for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ohio State University Meat Science Endowment Fund#: 604765 (The Ohio State University Foundation/1480 West Lane Avenue/Columbus, OH 43221). Those wishing to sign Bob's guest book may do so at Schoedinger.com, where a longer obituary, video, and link to his memorial request are also posted.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020