Walker, Jr, Bobby
Bobby James Walker Jr., was born on June 19, 1972 and departed on March 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Jean Bethel, father Bobby James Walker Sr., maternal grandmother Mary K Bell, paternal grandmother Carrie Walker and sister Ema Jean Washington. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted fiancée, Kesha Stevens; children, Tayja (Timika) Williams, Lakenya Walker, Bobby Walker III, and Mikayla Walker; stepchildren, Keshaun Davis, Rayshaun Davis, and Kenyon Davis; grandchildren, Nehemiah Anthony Walker and Sarai Anastasia Marshall; brothers, Emmitt (Vickey) Washington and Reshon (Melissa) Gordon; sisters, Beva Williams, Phana Walker, Bernice (William) McCarver, and Mariah Baker; mother of his children and friend for life, Lorita Walker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Celebration of life cookout to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020