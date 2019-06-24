Home

Bobby Gene Williams, 84, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 25, 1934 in Earling, WV, a son to the late Ethel Williams. Bobby was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Wonder Bread. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice; children, Ted, Kim, Cindy, Keith, Lance Williams and Linda (Timmy) Brooks; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he is also preceded in death by his grandson Jeffrey Krissinger. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Cavanaugh officiating. Interment will be at a later date. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
