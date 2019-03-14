Home

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Bonda Yost Chappelear, 68, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Bonda was born March 31, 1950 in Lancaster, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth S. and B. Joann (Stimmel) Yost and had grown up on the family farm outside of Somerset, Ohio. She was an employee of The Ohio State University Dining Services for 31 years and was the manager over the stadium dorms. Bonda is survived by her son, Cread Chappelear; and one grandson, Cread Chappelear, both of Dublin; two sisters, Lori (Kirk) McCafferty and Kendall Yost, both of Somerset; nieces, Elizabeth Fogt, Kylie McCafferty, Katelynn Stump; nephews, Evan Huggins, Doug McCafferty; great nieces and nephew; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and friends, Pat and Bob Fransisco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Brady Chappelear, a sister Kathy Huggins, grandparents Bernard Stimmel, Gladys Bell, George Yost and Estie Yost. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, where services will be held at 11a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in New Reading Cemetery. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
