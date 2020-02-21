|
Crawford, Bonita
Bonita Ann Crawford of Utica, passed to a better life on February 20, 2020. Bonnie was born on June 24, 1942 at White Cross hospital in Columbus, Ohio to K. L. (Mike) (1910-2000) and Dorothy Mae (Tapp) Miller (1908-1999). In addition to working outside the home, Oma was an accomplished mother and source of love and information for her family. Bonnie and Art's dream was to retire young and to live out their years at the farm - which they did along with their great neighbors. Per Bonnie's wishes, there will be only a graveside service conducted by the Rev. Jane Black at the Homer Cemetery, 1450 Homer Rd., Homer OH 42027, at 11 AM Monday, February 24, 2020. Note there will be no gathering before or after the graveside service. Remembrances can be left with the great people of Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430. To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020