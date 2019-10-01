Home

Bonita "Bonnie" Sauls


1947 - 2019
Bonita "Bonnie" Sauls Obituary
Sauls, Bonita "Bonnie"
1947 - 2019
Bonita "Bonnie" Sauls, age 72, of Grove City, passed away September 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was born in Urbana, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary Peters. Bonnie was a registered nurse retiring from The Ohio State University Hospital and remained an avid Buckeye fan. After retiring she became a school nurse for Southwestern City Schools. She loved her dogs, including her present dog Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Sauls, and daughter Kimberly Woodyard, grandchildren Matthew and Blaze Krueger and Brenton Stock. She is survived by her children, Scott (Donna) Sauls, Steven (Debbie) Sauls and Shelly (Joe) Walker; brother, Robert (Jan) Peters; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; dear friends, Debbie Wirth and Carol Mackey; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Saturday from 10AM until time of funeral at 12PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
