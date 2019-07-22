The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Bible Church
5330 Olentangy River Road
Columbus, OH
Bonna B. Starkey


1925 - 2019
Bonna B. Starkey Obituary
Starkey, Bonna B.
1925 - 2019
Bonna B. Starkey, 94, of Powell passed away July 18, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday July 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio followed by a private burial in Oller Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio. A Memorial Service for Bonna will be held on August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio. David Crawford, officiating. All are welcome. To read the full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
