|
|
Starkey, Bonna B.
1925 - 2019
Bonna B. Starkey, 94, of Powell passed away July 18, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday July 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00pm at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio followed by a private burial in Oller Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio. A Memorial Service for Bonna will be held on August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio. David Crawford, officiating. All are welcome. To read the full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019