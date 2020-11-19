Baker, Bonna
1925 - 2020
Bonna Baker, age 94, of Sunbury, OH, passed in peace on November 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Baker and son James Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ball; grandchildren, Jason Ball, and Michelle Hofmeister; and many more friends and family. Services are at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. Visitation is Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11AM-1PM, funeral service at 1PM. Burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Bella Care Hospice (www.bellacarehospice.net
) or the National Kidney Foundation
(www.kidney.org
).