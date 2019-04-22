|
|
Cunningham, Bonnie
1933 - 2019
Bonnie L. Cunningham, age 86, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Lester Cunningham, grandchildren Bobby VanSickle III and Austin Blevins. Survived by children, Rusty (Nancy) Benjamin, Robert (Cathy) VanSickle Jr., Larry (Tonya) Cunningham, Charles Cunningham and Christina (Will) Blevins; 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday 5-8 PM, where service will be held 10 AM Thursday. Pastor John Bouquet officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019