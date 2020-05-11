Dye, Bonnie

1929 - 2020

Bonnie Dye passed away at Country View of Sunbury Nursing Home at age 91. Born in Junction City, OH. Formally of Westerville. Long time member of the Church of Christ. Previously deceased by parents & 6 siblings. Survived by daughter, Connie (Thomas) Abele of Sunbury; sons, Bruce & Arlene of Upper Sandusky, Doug & Lynn of Edmond, OK, Dennis & Beth of Columbus; granddaughters, Ashley (Scottie) Nelson, Shellie (fiance' Ryan Hostetler), Lisa (Jon) Martin, Tracey (Justin) Chambers & Alison (Joshua) Hodgson; 12 great grand kids; 2 great -great- granddaughters; many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bella Care Hospice 110 Polaris Pkwy suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 or Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, 13500 Fort Hill Rd, Hillsboro, OH 45133. A private service will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store