Bonnie Dye
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dye, Bonnie
1929 - 2020
Bonnie Dye passed away at Country View of Sunbury Nursing Home at age 91. Born in Junction City, OH. Formally of Westerville. Long time member of the Church of Christ. Previously deceased by parents & 6 siblings. Survived by daughter, Connie (Thomas) Abele of Sunbury; sons, Bruce & Arlene of Upper Sandusky, Doug & Lynn of Edmond, OK, Dennis & Beth of Columbus; granddaughters, Ashley (Scottie) Nelson, Shellie (fiance' Ryan Hostetler), Lisa (Jon) Martin, Tracey (Justin) Chambers & Alison (Joshua) Hodgson; 12 great grand kids; 2 great -great- granddaughters; many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bella Care Hospice 110 Polaris Pkwy suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 or Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, 13500 Fort Hill Rd, Hillsboro, OH 45133. A private service will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved