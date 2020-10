Or Copy this URL to Share

Haynes, Bonnie

1935 - 2020

Bonnie L. (Fisher) Haynes, age 85, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was married to Bob Haynes who passed away in 2004. She had 3 children, 5 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She will be cremated with no formal funeral. Other services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.



