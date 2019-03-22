|
|
Jarvis, Bonnie J.
1946 - 2019
Bonnie Jean Jarvis, 72, passed away March 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Helen; husband, James Jarvis; and sister, Louise Haley. Bonnie is survived by children, Lisa (Shawn) Sigrist, Teresa (Thomas) Rupe, and James Eric (Jessica) Jarvis; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Roy Chapman, Delbert Chapman, Nettie Miller, and James Copley. Memorial Gathering Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie's memory to Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH 43026-8990. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019