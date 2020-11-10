Mayo, Bonnie J.

1938 - 2020

Bonnie Jean Mayo went home to be with her Lord and loving husband on November 8, 2020 at the age of 82. Bonnie was born on August 21, 1938 to Glen and Ida Belle Nixon in Missouri Valley, Iowa. She had a wonderful childhood with her sister Doris in Omaha Nebraska. In the summer of 1955, she met Willie Mayo and they were married that December. Bonnie and Willie traveled the world together as part of the USAF and welcomed three children, two sons Richard and Steven and one daughter, Kelly. They retired in Columbus, OH in 1974. There, Bonnie watched her family grow and flourish. She enjoyed nothing more than supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren in all that they loved to do. Bonnie's greatest joy was her family. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father Glen, her mother Ida Belle, her sister Doris, and her loving husband Willie. She is survived by her children, Richard (Lori) Mayo, Steven (Cindy) Mayo, and Kelly (Randy) Hopkins. Her grandchildren, Nicki (Todd) Stanley, Ashley (Colt) Cline, Christopher (Danielle) Mayo, Jessica (Andrew) Bowen, Amanda (Zak) Key and Joshuah Mayo and great grandchildren, Anna, Abby, Brady, Noah, Parker, Emery, Morgan and Asher. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. A viewing will be held Thursday, November 12 from 6-8pm and funeral services at 11am Friday, November 13, both at MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St, Groveport, OH 43125. Entombment will follow at Lithopolis Cemetery.



