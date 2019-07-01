|
|
Kestella, Bonnie
1934 - 2019
Bonnie Mae Kestella, age 85, born May 13, 1934, in Huntington, W.V., to Estie and Columbus Saunders. Reunited with her husband of 63 years, Dan, on June 29, 2019. A graduate of Central High School, she was a longtime employee of Federal Glass, and retired from Ashland Chemical. Bonnie was a terrific cook who loved to share her recipes. She worked on ceramics and stained glass, enjoyed gardening and had a passion for quilting and sewing. She also dearly loved her animals, including Sassy, Sammy, Molly, Mindy, Megan, Mindy Sue and Baby Girl. Dan and Bonnie had many great memories of traveling in their motorhome to places such as the Dakotas, Branson and Florida. Survived by brothers-in-law, John Kestella and Lou (Tina) Kestella; sisters-in-law, Connie (Gene) Morrison and Sue Kestella; dear friends, Sharon Kossman, Freda and Lisa Proctor, Helen Walters, John and Mondra Rose; and a host of Snowbird friends from Florida, Rhode Island, Canada, Columbus and around Buckeye Lake. Friends received Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or a . To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019