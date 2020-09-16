1/1
Bonnie L. (Shoaf) Shy
1928 - 2020
Bonnie L. (Shoaf) Shy, went home to be with the Lord, age 92, of Grove City. She was born in Orient, Ohio on June 22, 1928 to the late Albert E. and Lorna (Rader) Shoaf. She was a graduate of Fairfield High School. After World War II she met and married the late Charles A. Shy and has resided in the Grove City area her entire life. Bonnie was a lifetime member of Salem Heights / New Horizons United Methodist Church. She is survived by her sons, Keith D. Shy (Barbara) of Munroe Falls, Garry D. Shy (Judy) of Euclid, Larry G. Shy (Cindy) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mark L. Shy (Becky) of Grove City; grandchildren, Emily Little, Jennifer Zayicek, Luke Shy,Cory Shy, Nicholas Shy ,Joshua Shy, Jeff Shy, Zach Shy; 10 great grandchildren, Claire Little, Paige Little, Brooke Little, Reese Zayicek, Jayden Shy, Jordan Shy, Jaxson Shy, Ava Shy, Kelsey Shy, Amelia Shy. A visitation will be held from 9-10am at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19 protocols, funeral services will be private. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Bonnie's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
