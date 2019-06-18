Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Bonnie Mae Jewell

Bonnie Mae Jewell Obituary
Jewell, Bonnie Mae
1923 - 2019
Bonnie Mae Jewell, 96, passed away on June 16, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1923 in Kenova, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Myrtle Neal Hood, sisters Ruby (Tom) Aldous, Marguerite (Frank) Beaudin, brothers Frank (Kitty) Neal, John Hood, Harry (Alice) Hood, son Ray T. Church Jr., granddaughter June Dotters, niece Myra (Joe) Hurley. Surviving family includes daughter, Terri L. Dotters; grandsons, James (Danielle), Tim; granddaughters, Jessica (Chris); great-grandchildren, Sarah (Joe), Derrick (Casey), Haley, McKenzie, Erin, Colin, Cori, Cade, Tommy, Salina, Ashley, Timothy Jr., Ray T. III; great-great-granddaughter, Rory. Bonnie was a 1942 graduate of C.K. High School, worked at General Motors for 33 1/2 years, member of the U.A.W. Local # 969, Columbus, OH, member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church and a 50 member of the N.R.A. A Celebration of Life will be held at JP's Restaurant at Bolton Field Airport, 2000 Norton Road, Columbus, OH 43228 on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-4pm. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
