Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Bonnie Morris


1944 - 2020
Bonnie Morris Obituary
Morris, Bonnie
Bonnie Jean Morris, 75, of Red Bridge Road, Peebles, Ohio, passed 12:50 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Bonnie was born April 8, 1944 in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late Iona Marie (Myers) Green and Paul Green. In January 1988, Bonnie was united in marriage to Harvey Morris who preceded her in death May 23, 2016. Surviving are her children, Laurie Nininger and husband, Larry of Lithopolis, Ohio, Patricia Schieser and husband, Joseph of Peebles, Ohio and Tommy Cooper and wife, Teresa of Galloway, Ohio; nine grandchildren, David A. Crabtree, Daniel Lee Crabtree, Shawn Alan Crabtree, Brittany Jean Farmer, Laurie Ann Garcia, Joshua O'Brien Schiesier, Carrie Cooper, Raymond Anthony Levengood, and Chelsey Marie Levengood; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Green of Pataskala, Ohio. She was a member of God's House Church in Piketon, Ohio and a retired housekeeper for Ohio State University. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, where friends may call 10 a.m. until the time of service with Pastor Larry Spencer, officiating. Burial will follow in God's House Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
