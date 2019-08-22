|
Pack, Bonnie
Bonnie was born May 18, 1946, the youngest child of Herbert Kent Reed and Velma Katherine (McLaughlin) Reed in Claridon, Ohio, Marion County. She passed away August 21 in Columbus, Ohio, where she made her home since 1966. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Ralph Edward Reed. She is survived by one brother, Richard Kent Reed of Toledo; her husband of 48 years, James Carl Pack; son, John M. Pack (Amy Hammontree); daughter, Rebecca J. Pack; and three grandchildren, Isaac, Evelyn and Milo. She was a devoted wife, mother, dear friend to many and member of Christian Community Church. She was not an extravagant person, and found great pleasures in the simple things in life, her family, friends, pets, sewing, cooking and her African violets—everything one might equate with the term, "home." Friends may call on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Christian Community Church, 5586 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio at 10am. Pastor Duane Flemming officiating. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's memory may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019