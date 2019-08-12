|
|
Pfeifer, Bonnie
1949 - 2019
Bonnie Sue Pfeifer, age 70, of Pataskala, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Moscoe and Della Conley; step father, Dellas Farris; nephews Joshua Dickerson and Spencer Farris. She is survived by her husband, Stephen of 45 years; son, Jason; mother, Lottie Farris; brothers, David (Regina), Rodney, and Randy (Michelle) Farris; sister, Carolyn (Chris) Dickerson; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Friends and family may visit Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019