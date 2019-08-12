Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Pfeifer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Pfeifer Obituary
Pfeifer, Bonnie
1949 - 2019
Bonnie Sue Pfeifer, age 70, of Pataskala, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Moscoe and Della Conley; step father, Dellas Farris; nephews Joshua Dickerson and Spencer Farris. She is survived by her husband, Stephen of 45 years; son, Jason; mother, Lottie Farris; brothers, David (Regina), Rodney, and Randy (Michelle) Farris; sister, Carolyn (Chris) Dickerson; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Friends and family may visit Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now