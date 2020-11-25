1/
Bonnie Valentine
Valentine, Bonnie
1942 - 2020
Bonnie J (Warsmith) Valentine, died at home peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on November 20, 2020. She was 79 years old. She was a life-long resident of Columbus, Ohio, and spent many years at the family home in the Old Beechwold neighborhood. Bonnie was a beloved mother and grandmother. There will be a private graveside service, and a public celebration of life on March 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's name to The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
