Valentine, Bonnie
1942 - 2020
Bonnie J (Warsmith) Valentine, died at home peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on November 20, 2020. She was 79 years old. She was a life-long resident of Columbus, Ohio, and spent many years at the family home in the Old Beechwold neighborhood. Bonnie was a beloved mother and grandmother. There will be a private graveside service, and a public celebration of life on March 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's name to The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University. For full obituary please visit shaw-davis.com
.