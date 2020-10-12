Wilson, Bonnie
1938 - 2020
Bonnie J. Wilson, age 82, passed away October 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother Esther Priest, father Nelson Priest and half sister Sharon Wolfe. Survived by husband, Herbert Allen Wilson Sr.; sons, Herbert Allen (Lin Dee) Wilson Jr., Kevin Eugene (Wendy) Wilson; grandchildren, Bryan (Montana) Wilson, Christopher Wilson and his fiancee', Christina Romanelli and Madison (Chris) Austin; great grandchildren, Olivia Littelmann and Ayden Szymkowlak; half sister, Theresa "Susie" who resides in Arkansas. Bonnie was a cafeteria manager at Westerville City Schools for 32 years. Bonnie and Herb have enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, cooking and spending as much time as possible with their family and friends. Friends may call 6-8pm Friday at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, where service will be held Saturday at 10am. Interment at Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.