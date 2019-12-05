|
Loveless, Boyd Bryan
1944 - 2019
Boyd Bryan Loveless, Jr., devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away November 19, 2019 at his home. He was born June 18, 1944 to Boyd and Jane Loveless in Danville, IL. Bryan served as a Lieutenant in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity while attending Miami University. He went on to obtain his Master's in Business Administration at Capital University. Bryan began his career selling computer systems for IBM. Later in his life he became passionate about eating healthy and became a Personal Chef. This passion led him to be the Executive Chef for the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio for many years. His love of the outdoors kept him active teaching skiing and snowboarding into his early 70's. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for over thirty years. In addition, Bryan also was skilled at tennis, fly fishing, hunting, bicycling, rock climbing, kayaking, and sailing. He loved to meet people and learn new things. He is preceded in death by his parents and former wife Linda Franz. He is survived by his wife, Laura Southern; children, Bryn (Rebecca O'Leary) Hawklove, Braden (Kate) Loveless and Kathryn Loveless; brother, Craig (Linda) Loveless; grandchildren, Schuyler and Cameron Hawklove, Finn and Zoey Loveless; step-granddaughter, Abbi Helke; nephews, Blake, Jonathan, Patrick; and niece, Kelsey Loveless. In addition, he is survived by his adoptive daughter, Butoyi and grandson, Tarooq. A memorial service will be held a 1pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43205. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio, 1200 Henderson Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43220. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019