Ferris, Boyd
Boyd B. "B.B." Ferris. Captain US Army 1967-1971. Born 1942. Passed away May 28, 2020. B.B. was raised in Loudonville, Ohio, the son of Boyd Andrew (Mike) and Ruth McCaskey (Mickey) Ferris. B.B. was born about 8 months after Pearl Harbor and from the time he was 6 or 7 years old, grew up surrounded by young adults who had served to protect us from dictators and tyrants. He believed one of the great blessings in his life was to have grown up among heroes. While growing up, B.B. was active in many community, athletic and school programs, and was an active member of scouting programs. He was proud of earning the Eagle Scout award, his God and Country award, and being selected as a member of Order of the Arrow. He and his wife, Susan Elsasser, met in high school and graduated with the class of 1960. In the class yearbook, B.B. was voted Life of the Party and Sue the Most Popular. While attending OSU, B.B. was a member and served as President of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and Sue served as President of Oxley Hall. Both participated in various extracurricular activities. B.B. also worked as the Manager of the Venetion Beer and Pizza Lounge. Both graduated from the Ohio State University in 1964, and B.B. went on to OSU College of Law graduating in 1967. The two were married in 1965 and used their summer vacations to travel, unleashing a passion to see the country. Upon graduation, B.B. received an appointment as a Captain in the US Army's Judge Advocate General's Corp. He attended the JAGC School at the University of Virginia and was assigned as legal counsel to the 2d Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas and then named counsel to United States Army Alaska and Post Judge Advocate to Fort Richardson Alaska. Upon returning to civilian life in 1971, B.B. was named legal counsel to The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, and subsequently Secretary to the Commission. While there he became involved with the Democrat Party, which became a life-long and vital commitment. He practiced law for many years with the firm of Muldoon, Pemberton and Ferris. His family grew to include son David and daughter Beth, accompanied by a succession of furry pet Labrador retrievers. After retirement, he opened an antique shop at Buckeye Lake, Ohio where he and Sue enjoyed boating on those waters. Later, Florida became a winter home for the couple. At each stage and place of their lives, they have been surrounded by wonderful family and friends whom they treasured completely. B.B. is survived by Sue, his wife of 55 years; children, David (Karen) and Beth; and grandchildren, Nathan, Emma and Henry. He is also survived by his sister, Bryn Kaufman, and her children, Brystana (Mike), Stawn, and Trynia (Craig); many more nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Joan, in Arizona and California consider him a favorite uncle and friend. Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no visiting hours or funeral, but it is hoped that family and friends keep B.B. in their hearts and prayers and celebrate his life on earth with joy and friendship. We are grateful that his illness was not prolonged and that he and the God he loved will watch over us with kindness during these very trying times. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.