|
|
Simcox, Boyer Stanley
1935 - 2020
Boyer Stanley Simcox, age 84, died in his sleep Monday morning, April 20, 2020. Born June 6, 1935 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, son of the late George L. and Opal Barker Simcox. Boyer graduated from Martins Ferry High School in 1953 with a scholarship to University of Charleston. A twist of fate prevented him from enrolling in college that fall. Nonetheless, Boyer continued to pursue his dream of being the first college graduate in his family, enlisting in the Army to qualify for the GI Bill. A Private First Class in the Army, Boyer spent most of his service during the Korean Conflict in Honolulu, Hawaii, boxing for the Army, winning "All Army," but losing to an opponent from the Navy for the "All Military" title. After Boyer's honorable discharge in 1956, he moved to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University. Boyer completed his Bachelor's degree in Business at Franklin University in 1968, but remained a loyal Buckeye throughout his life. In 1966, Boyer married the love of his life, Peggy Ann Kovaleski, after meeting her at work at American Standard. Boyer doted on Peg and their two daughters, Shelly Wickham, born in Columbus in 1966, and Mary-Heather Decker, born in Pittsburgh in 1969. Boyer relished working as a salesman for Mameco International from home, since it allowed him more time with his family. Boyer was Tremont Elementary School's first "Room Father" back in the 1970s, chaperoning on field trips, sharing his vast knowledge of flora and fauna. After learning immense amounts about waterproofing materials for commercial buildings and highway projects, Boyer bought All-State Caulking Supply from Hercules Barbour, and expanded the business from Columbus to other cities and states. Boyer treated employees like family, and loved hosting retreats for staff. Education, family, and work were all tremendously important to Boyer, but Boyer's life was shaped by his strong faith. He studied the Bible—on his own and in study groups—for decades. Boyer was a lay leader, youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and choir member (known for his effort, if not his talent) at Washington Avenue United Methodist Church. After WAUMC closed, Boyer selected Upper Arlington Lutheran Church as his new spiritual home. Boyer volunteered to be a greeter for Sunday church services; worshipers appreciated his smile and witty welcome. Boyer's faith led him to do missionary work too. He and Peg went to Haiti to help at a medical center that specialized in cataract surgeries. Later, Boyer went to Peru to help with municipal construction projects. On Father's Day, 2013, Boyer fell, injuring his C3 and C4 vertebrae, causing spinal cord damage. When the doctors said he wouldn't live out the week after the accident, Boyer retorted, "If God chose to spare my life, He must believe I have more to do here on Earth to serve Him." He was wheelchair bound for nearly seven years. Boyer never complained, never asked, "Why me?" He steadfastly believed that God had a plan for his life. Everyone who visited with Boyer all said the same thing: they felt uplifted after visiting him. Boyer was able to be a witness and an example of Christ's love until the very end of his life. Boyer is preceded in death by his wife Peg Simcox, brother George Simcox, nephews Kyle Kovaleski and Clark Siddle, and ex-wife Sandra Simcox. Boyer is survived by his daughters, Margaret Michelle "Shelly" Wickham, Mary-Heather "Moxy" Decker, and Nicole Yvonne Simcox; sister-in-law, Irene Simcox; grandchildren, Margaret Grace Lester, Jonathan Boyer Lester, Jasper Simcox Decker and Leo Kyle Decker; many nephews, nieces, and in-laws; and longtime friend, Larry Waller. Boyer's daughters Shelly and Moxy would like to thank all the members of Team Boyer who helped keep him healthy, happy, and comfortable during the last several years of his life, including Denise Perkins, Michele Mangione, Roy Wickham, Oliver Decker, the Simcox Boys and families, Betsy Benedetto of OhioHealth Hospice, Amy Pence, Larry Waller, UALC friends, and staff of Esther's Place group home. Calling hours will be at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, and the funeral will be at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, Buff Delcamp presiding. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, no dates for calling hours or the funeral can be made at this time. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020