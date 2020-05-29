Simcox, Boyer Stanley
1935 - 2020
Boyer Stanley Simcox, age 84, April 20, 2020. Complete obituary previously published in the Dispatch and is available at www.deyodavis.com Calling hours will be at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Friday, June 5, 2020, 11-1 and 5-7PM. Protective masks are required. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.