Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Gender Road Christian Church
5536 Gender Road
Canal Winchester, OH
Brad Matthew Callahan


1969 - 2019
Brad Matthew Callahan Obituary
Callahan, Brad Matthew
1969 - 2019
Brad Matthew Callahan, age 50, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away in the early morning hours on October 24, 2019. He was born February 28, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, son of John Callahan and the late Carol Callahan (DeLong). Brad was a graduate of Independence High School class of 1987, and a graduate of The Ohio State University class of 1991. A former employee of the Cincinnati Reds and was currently employed by Precision Labs. Survived by beloved wife Julie Callahan (Bristle); daughter Savannah Hurt (17), sons Jackson Hurt (15) and Anderson Hurt (11); brother Blake (Mike Johannemann), sister Michele; mother-in-law Dianna Bristle, brothers-in-law Daniel Bristle (Nicole), David Bristle (Lisa); niece Katie, nephews Nick, Sam, Jake and Brent; life-long friends Charles "Ernie" Hall (Wendy), Charles (Sr.) and Ellie Hall, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends whom he considered extended family. Proceeded in death by mother Carol Callahan, father-in-law Edward Bristle, grandparents Hershel and Pauline Delong, grandparents William and Virgie Callahan, and friend Michael Hall. Brad enjoyed Buckeye Football, Reds Baseball, the study of American history, scouting, attending his children's school and social events, and spending time with Julie. Brad will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, thoughtful son and brother and loyal friend. Friends and family may visit Monday October 28, 2019 from 10:00AM -1:00PM and 4:00- 8:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, OH. Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Gender Road Christian Church 5536 Gender Road Canal Winchester, OH, Pastor John Romig officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations and be made to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/brad-callahan-memorial-fund to help the family with funeral and medical expenses. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
