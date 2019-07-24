Dunnington, Bradley C.

1957 - 2019

Bradley Curtis Dunnington, (1957 – 2019), passed away Sunday, July 21 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his family and close friends. Surviving Mr. Dunnington is his wife of 40 years, Renee M. Dunnington. He was preceded in death by his parents Marjorie L Dunnington, [nee Cave] (1932-2016) and Robert J. Dunnington (1930-2016) long time residents of Gahanna, Ohio and Harbor Hills - Buckeye Lake, Hebron, Ohio. Also surviving Bradley is his son, Aaron Bradley Dunnington, wife, Kelly Elizabeth Dunnington and their children, Audrey Karoline and Norah Grace. Bradley's son, Brenton Cole Dunnington, and his wife, Ann Marie Dunnington also survive him. Mr. Dunnington is also survived by his brother, Jeffrey Dunnington, and his wife, June; his brother, Steven Dunnington, and his wife, Beth; and nieces and nephews, Patrick, Jordan, Marena and Sean. Bradley also leaves behind cousins, Amy Carley, husband, Mitch Carley, Paula Foth, husband, Ron Foth and their families. First and foremost Bradley C. Dunnington was a dedicated husband and father. His sons most cherish their father's wisdom, nobility, optimism, kindness, and generosity. They will long remember his gentle strength and protection as well as his sensibility that life is a gift. By the Columbus area business community, Bradley C. Dunnington will also be remembered for being a trusted and humble business advisor helping organizations navigate growth and success strategy. Business leaders valued his concern not only for cultivating a healthy business culture but also for leading a life dedicated to family. Visitations will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230 on Thursday, August 1, between 2-4 and again from 6-8pm. The funeral church service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd., Gahanna, OH on Friday, August 2 at 10:30am with luncheon immediately following the service hosted at the church. Private interment for immediate family at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH on August 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at https://www.lustgarten.org/donate or to The Ocean Cleanup Project at https://theoceancleanup.com/donate. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign the guest book and to share messages or condolences with the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019