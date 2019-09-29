|
|
Hosking, Bradley
1981 - 2019
Bradley Thomas Hosking, age 37, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Hosking, his loving parents, Thomas and Judy Hosking (Alexandria, KY), his sister, Susan (Dean) Walker (Atlanta, GA), and many loving family members & friends. Calling hours to be held Wednesday, October 2, at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN at 515 High Street, Worthington, OH, starting with a prayer service at 4pm and visitation after until 6pm. For full obituary please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019