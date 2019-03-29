|
|
Hume, Bradley
Bradley Hume, age 57, of West Jefferson, OH, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Brad loved spending time with his children, enjoyed fishing, scratching off lottery tickets and being outside relaxing. Brad is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, 2 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his children, Zack, Jasmine, Tabitha, Robbie and Ashley; grandchildren, Kobe, Ellie, and Kayden; along with his dog, Chelsey. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162, (614) 879-9222. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 AM. Interment will be at the Hampton Cemetery in West Jefferson, OH. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your memories of Brad.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019