Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
5151 Columbia Rd
Pataskala, OH
McFarland, Bradley
1960 - 2019
Bradley Wayne McFarland, 58, of Pataskala, went home to be with the Lord May 3, 2019. Bradley was born June 9, 1960, to Lillian Ernestine (McKenzie) and Clarence Lee McFarland, and was a 1978 graduate of Licking Heights High School / Licking County JVS. Bradley was a conscientious, hard worker, employed by several companies over the years, including Coca-Cola, Griffin Wheel, Franklin International, and West-Ward /Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Bradley enjoyed volunteering at Faith Mission. Blessed with a vivid imagination, Bradley loved a good ghost story. He enjoyed movies, music, bike riding, photography, antiquing, and the Circleville Pumpkin Show. Left to treasure his memory are his children, Windy (T.J.) Ridenour, Shane McFarland; granddaughters, Caitlyn, Ava, and Harlow Ridenour; mother, Lillian Mullins; brothers, Wesley (Cheri) McFarland and Eddie (Carol) McFarland; sisters, Bo (Richard) Nauck and Delonda (Loren) Mayle; girlfriend, Tami Kamin Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by father Clarence McFarland and brother Wendell McFarland. The family will receive friends at an in-home celebration of Bradley's life at 5151 Columbia Rd., Pataskala, OH on Fri. May 10, from 6-9 PM; family graveside service to follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2019
